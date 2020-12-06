Weather Now: Chilly and Dry Weather Through Monday

Today was one of the earliest sunsets of the year. It was a beauty in Newport, too. Sunset time was at 4:14:46. Monday, the sunset will be 1 second earlier. Then, on Tuesday, one second later…back at 4:14:46. It’s a slow process, yes. The shortest day of the year is indeed December 21st, but the sunrises will continue to get later.

Tonight, we’ll have fairly quiet weather with temperatures falling through the 30s this evening with overnight lows in the mid 20s.

So we’ll start our Monday with dry and clear skies and temps in the 20s. Kids at the bus stop will need to dress warm.

During the afternoon on Monday, some extra clouds are possible as an ocean storm passes well to our south.

Temperatures Monday will rise through the 30s in the morning, getting into the upper 30s during the afternoon.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo