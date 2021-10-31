Weather Now: Brighter, Drier Today; Looks Good for Halloween.

After a soaker on Saturday and Saturday Night, Sunday will be much better. And it looks good for the trick-or-treaters, too!
After a lingering shower this morning, expect partial clearing and mild temperatures today.
Highs today will be well-above average…in the low to mid 60s.
We’ll likely see a little more in the way of sunshine this afternoon.
But a spot shower is still possible early this evening, but the weather for the trick-or-treaters looks mostly dry.
Monday will be even brighter. In fact, Monday may be the best day of the week as temperatures get progressively cooler as the week wears on.
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo