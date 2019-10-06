Weather Now: Bit Warmer Monday with a Few Showers

Soaking Rain Expected Monday Night

Well, the clouds have rolled in and they’ll be around through the night and all day Monday.

Temperatures tonight will be a lot milder….like 25° milder overnight.

Southerly winds have brought in some humidity, so the temperatures won’t far too far tonight…they may actually rise a little bit.

Expect clouds through the night….

…and into the Monday morning commute. There could be a few showers around, but it won’t be a constant rain.

We’ll have mainly cloudy skies through the afternoon with a few showers around, but notice the wall of rain northwest of us Monday evening. That comes in Monday night and should be pretty much gone by Tuesday morning.

Highs Monday will be a little milder…in the low to mid 70s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo