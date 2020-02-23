Weather Now: Beautiful Weather Through Monday; Showers Arrive Tuesday

What a weekend! The average high for this time of year is 42° and we hit 54° this afternoon. The beautiful weather will stick around another day before we some changes.

Here's a look at the high temperatures so far today… pic.twitter.com/EjW6lEc2HG — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) February 23, 2020

Expect a quiet night under mainly clear skies. Temperatures won’t be too cold with lows in the low 30s.

High pressure to our south is still controlling our weather, giving us crystal clear skies, but we’re going to be monitoring that expansive area of showers in the middle of the country.

Expect clear skies through the night….

…setting us up for a sunny start to the day on Monday

Look at the high temperatures Monday! Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s inland! The ocean will temper the temperatures near the coast…upper 40s to lower 50s there…but still nice!

All that rain to our west will eventually arrive into Southern New England…but not until Tuesday…likely during the morning.

Precipitation chances are highest Tuesday and Wednesday this week with the periods of light rain expected. There’s the slight chance for some rain showers on Thursday, but most of the day will be dry.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo