Weather Now: Beautiful Weather All Weekend

What a weekend! This is the last official weekend of summer, and it will feel like summer each afternoon. Today, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s, coolest near the south coast.

Expect lots of sunshine through the day….

If you’re heading to the beach today, please be aware that waves will be larger than normal as we continue to see wave action from Hurricane Humberto, which passed by a couple days ago. There is an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at area beaches. Please use extra caution as there will be no lifeguards on duty.

Out on the bay today, expect winds to turn more southwest by afternoon, 5-10kts. Waves in the bay will be 1-2 feet, but expect some pretty good rollers near the mouth of the bay.

Skies will remain sunny into the evening….

….temperatures will fall through the 70s and 60s with overnight lows around 59.

Expect another beauty for Sunday with plenty of sunshine to start the day.

Highs in the afternoon will be in the low 80s, bit cooler near the south coast.

Jerry is north of Puerto Rico this morning, moving northwest at a pretty good clip…15mph.

Jerry is expected to intensify into a hurricane, but turn north and then northeast away from the U.S. East Coast, but we’ll continue to monitor its progress in the coming days.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo