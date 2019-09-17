Weather Now: Beautiful Today; Watching Humberto

Such a beautiful day! Sunshine and comfortable temperatures will continue into the evening.

Expect a dry evening commute today with just a few clouds around. Sunset time is at 6:51PM.

Overnight, some clouds and perhaps a few sprinkles will be swinging down from the north.

Some of those sprinkles may still be around Wednesday morning.

Expect clouds/sprinkles in the morning to give way to sunshine.

Wednesday will be much cooler with highs only in the mid 60s.

Humberto is very close to being a Category 3 hurricane. Max winds as of 11am were at 100mph. Hurricane hunter aircraft continue to show a slow strengthening of the storm.

The official National Hurricane Center forecast has Humberto becoming a Cat 3 storm before passing very close to Bermuda. While the storm center will likely pass north of the island, strong winds, rain and waves are likely there.

Locally, we’ll see big waves and dangerous rip currents late week into the weekend.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo