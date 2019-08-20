Weather Now: Beautiful Today; Showers/Thunder Wednesday

What a beauty of a day we have today. Lots of sunshine, lower humidity and warm temps. If you can, get out and enjoy this weather because Wednesday looks pretty unsettled.

Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the upper 80s with dry conditions.

We’ll keep the dry weather through the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures this evening will be falling back through the 70s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will start with some coastal fog and some sunshine, but showers won’t be too far away.

Showers will start to become more numerous in our area through mid-day Wednesday and into the evening. A few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Wednesday evening, some could be locally strong with damaging wind gusts and torrential rain.

It’ll be much more humid Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.

While Thursday could feature a few showers in the morning, the humidity levels will be dropping through the days, setting us up for an awesome day on Friday (and actually an awesome weekend).

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo