Weather Now: Beautiful This Evening; Rain Arrives for Sunday

Today was just about perfect outside! Warm sunshine, light winds…great weather for late April. Quite often in late April, however, we get rain storms, and we’ve got one on the way for Sunday. So get out and enjoy the pleasant weather we have this evening.

Tonight, expect some high clouds to arrive, but we’ll be staying dry as temperatures fall back through the 60s and 50s.

Rain moving into the Mid-Atlantic will head into Southern New England by dawn.

Heading out to church services or to walk the dog in the morning? Expect some rain.

Rain will become widespread fairly quickly with some elements of moderate to heavy rain swinging on through the region into the afternoon.

Notice the little arrows in the graphic above. They represent the wind direction. We’ll have winds from the east and northeast on Sunday…that’s a chilly wind direction, especially if you have a cloud cover. Highs will only be in the low 50s Sunday afternoon….20° cooler than Saturday afternoon’s highs.

Rain showers will be coming to an end late afternoon/early evening, and their could be some clearing by sunset on Sunday (around 7:35PM).

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo