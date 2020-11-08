Weather Now: Another Record Sunday; More Record Warmth Possible Monday

>>Did you feel it? An earthquake near New Bedford was felt as far away as New Hampshire.

We broke another record! The high in Providence was 75, breaking the old record of 73 set back in 1945.

Another beautiful day and another beautiful sunset.

FORECAST

Expect another relatively mild night with clear skies. Lows will be in the mid 40s late in the night.

Monday will feature more of the same kind of weather!

The record high for Monday is 74 set back in 1945. It looks like we could have 3 straight days of record high temps in Providence. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo