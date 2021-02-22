With temperatures on the rise, it’s crucial to use caution on frozen lakes, ponds

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Walking or skating on ice-covered lakes and ponds may not seem like a big deal … until it becomes one.

Such a simple task can be quite dangerous if you aren’t aware of the risks.

While the ice may seem thick enough to hold you, the thickness can change depending on where you are in the body of water.

The ice needs to be at least 4 inches thick to support a person, which is what some ponds in Providence are measured at.

For recreational use such as ice skating or walking with multiple people, the ice would have to be 5 inches or thicker.

In Southern New England, our ice doesn’t usually reach a foot or more, which is needed to hold a vehicle.

Ice thickness can vary depending on the body of water and location. Typically, the thickest ice can be found in the center of a pond or lake and it gets thinner as you move away from that, since bodies of water take longer to heat up than the land surrounding it.

Another thing to keep in mind is that while we had a deep freeze recently, its effects won’t last. Daytime temperatures above freezing combined with sunshine will cause the ice to melt and thin out, increasing the risk of falling through it.

Be sure to connect with 12 News Meteorologist Steven Matregrano on social media:

Facebook – Steven Matregrano WPRI
Twitter – smatregranoWPRI
Instagram – smatregrano

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Your Local Election HQ

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 2/12/21: Frank Sanchez and Gavin Black

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community