Wintry tease Monday; more impactful storm mid-week

It’s been a messy, damp, and raw start to the work week in Southern New England. Periods of light rain have been falling throughout the day with temperatures hovering in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The rain is expected to change over to snow before ending later on this evening. Little to no accumulation is expected, however, a coating to an inch or two cannot be ruled out in northern areas such as Burrillville, North Smithfield, and Woonsocket.

Temperatures since midnight have been well above freezing which is why areas have seen mainly rain compared to snow. As temperatures fall into the 30s, a bit of snow is expected as the system pulls away.

A much more impactful storm is looking increasingly likely for Wednesday night into Thursday with accumulating snow, strong wind gusts, and very cold temperatures. Our Threat Tracker highlights the storm system for mid-week.

It’s a good time now to locate all of your winter weather gear. This includes getting the shovels out, testing the snow blower, and perhaps grabbing a bag or two of salt. It’s never too early to prepare as we head into the winter months and with this latest storm threat, it’s not a bad idea to be one step ahead.

Tuesday will be dry and chilly and perhaps the “calm before the storm,” so use this day to run any errands, gather your winter gear, and do any last-minute outdoor maintenance.

Model guidance continues to suggest a plowable snowfall for mid-week and if it comes to fruition, many are urged to stay off the roadways between Wednesday night and Thursday.

***WINTER STORM WATCHES HAVE BEEN POSTED***

The main timing of our next system is expected to be later Wednesday evening and night into Thursday. The snowfall is expected to begin between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. across the state.

Light snow breaks out during the evening hours across the area. Road conditions and visibility issues will be the main concern as many travel home from work.

Snow begins to ramp up in regards to intensity as the night goes on with heavier banding setting up. Now where those heavier bands set up determines who sees higher snowfall totals. The worst timing of the snow looks to be overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Your Thursday morning commute looks rough with heavy snow and gusty winds. Several inches are expected by this time on Thursday so road conditions will be treacherous. Changes in timing are expected as we are still a few days away, however, this is the general thinking as of now.

Midday Thursday will remain snowy with heavier bands pivoting through. My advice would be to not make any plans for Wednesday night and especially Thursday.

The snow begins to wrap up during the late afternoon and early evening hours with some leftover snow showers in the evening.

As of now, this is what we’re thinking in terms of snowfall amounts, but these could go up or down depending on the exact track of the storm.

Keep it tuned to 12 News and WPRI.com for the latest updates on this impending winter storm.