Winter Storm Watch issued for Rhode Island, SE Mass; More snow on the way

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Our most recent storm gave us a light wintry mix later Monday night before changing to primarily rain through early Tuesday morning. Temperatures rose into the 50s temporarily during the day on Tuesday along with dewpoints as well.

T.F. Green Airport set a new record daily dew point maximum temperature of 54 degrees. The previous record was 52 degrees set back in 1949. These high dew points along with milder air help eat away at any remaining snowpack. This is why roads remained wet throughout the day even though it was not raining.

Our attention now turns to yet ANOTHER winter storm to impact southern New England.

Here’s a look at what we can expect. Snow will develop by mid-day on Thursday and give way to steadier and heavier snow through Thursday evening and Thursday night. The PM commute on Thursday will certainly be impacted as accumulating snow falls.

Overall moderate snow accumulations can be expected with this storm putting those plows and shovels to good use. Expect slick travel later Thursday and also lingering into Friday.

We’re looking at two potential storm setups as guidance continues to not only differ on the timing but also the track and low placement. Above are the two options that we could see.

The first is “Track A” which would bring the storm closer to the coast. This would indicate a stronger storm with higher snow totals, especially at the onset.

However, with a track closer to the coast, warm air could try to work in across coastal areas especially in southeastern Massachusetts. Most areas would still see several inches of snow with this scenario.

The second is “Track B” which would bring the storm further off the coast. This would indicate a weaker storm with lower snow totals all across the area.

With a track further off the coast, high pressure to the north would dominate and win out. This would provide cold air for all snow however suppress the storm further to the south allowing for the heaviest precipitation to stay offshore.

If this scenario were to play out, most areas would see lighter snow accumulations and overall lighter impacts.

Overall, most of southern New England is in a prime spot for a moderate snowstorm. The fine details still have to be narrowed out in the next day or so but plan on plowable and shovel-able snow.

Anywhere from Newark to Boston could all see several inches of snow.

The early call is for a general 4 to 8 inches across this area so if you are planning on traveling throughout the region, keep that in mind.

“Track A” would start off as snow and change to a wintry mix across southern coastal areas. This scenario would still give us plowable snow and moderate accumulations before changing over to sleet and freezing rain as warmer air works aloft in the atmosphere.

This is where model guidance seems to differ as one model (GFS) has a changeover and slightly stronger storm and another model (EURO) has a weaker, flatter, and further offshore storm with all snow but lower accumulations.

If high pressure to the north wins out and suppresses the storm further south, then an all snow event would be likely because the cold air would be in place.

However, this would also lower the snowfall amounts as the heaviest area of precipitation would remain just offshore of New England.

