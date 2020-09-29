Wind Advisory Issued; Strong Winds & Outages Possible

A Wind Advisory has been issued for tonight through Wednesday until 8PM. Winds are expected to gradually increase over the next several hours. The peak of the winds will be between 2 AM and 10 AM, but the remainder of Wednesday will be breezy.

The official wind gust forecast for the NWS Boston/Taunton office shows widespread 45 to 50 miles per hour wind gusts across all of Rhode Island and SE Massachusetts. The winds lessen further west across parts of Connecticut and western Massachusetts.

Over the waters, much of the same can be expected with winds gusting upwards of 45 to 50 miles per hour and choppy seas causing hazardous conditions for boaters.

A Gale Warning is in effect for ocean and bay waters from midnight tonight through noon on Wednesday.

Seas are expected to be running between 6 and 9 feet.

We need the rain but unfortunately we won’t receive nearly as much to put a dent into our ongoing drought.

Most areas will pick up between half an inch to an inch and a half of rain (0.5″-1.50″). Western areas of New England will get a soaking but less wind and eastern areas of New England will get more wind and less rain.

The year to date total precipitation for Providence is typically 34.38″, we are current at 24.44″. That’s over 10″ below average.

For the month of September, we’ve received just 0.66″ of rain and the normal is 3.78″, that’s just over 3 inches below average.

This rain will help, but we will need multiple rain storms to really put a dent in what already is an extreme drought across the area.

