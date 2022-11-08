EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen heightened activity in the tropical Atlantic as hurricane season enters its final stretch.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, and there’s been no shortage of storms so far this month.

For just the third time in recorded history, there were two active hurricanes roaming the Atlantic in the month of November.

Those storms were Hurricane Lisa, which impacted Belize, and Hurricane Martin that formed and subsequently dissipated in the northern Atlantic.

What We’re Watching

Shifting gears to the new focus closer to home, Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to strengthen and become a hurricane by Wednesday evening as it approaches the east coast of Florida.

The main threats with Nicole will be heavy rainfall, gusty winds and coastal erosion for much of that area.

Computer model guidance takes Nicole, or its remnants, and streams them up the East Coast, bringing tropical downpours and gusty winds to Southern New England later in the week.

For Southern New England, we’re expected to be on the eastern side of the track. As a result, that would put us on the side with more wind.

With this scenario, those along the immediate coast should look for the potential of wind gusts reaching 40-50 mph, and isolated 60 mph, especially the Cape and islands. Gusts could be strong enough to knock down tree branches and power lines.

In terms of heavy rainfall, the heaviest looks to pass to the west of our area where several inches of rain are possible. Locally, 1-2″+ are still possible as tropical downpours move through, however, the winds will be our primary threat.

As we approach the last few weeks of hurricane season, there have been a total of 14 named storms.