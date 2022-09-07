EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It might be the furthest thing from everyone’s minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island this winter.

But how early could the state see its first snowfall?

The National Weather Service defines a first snowfall as one that measures at least one-tenth of an inch.

In Rhode Island, official snowfall totals are recorded for Providence at T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick.

The average date for Providence’s first snowfall of the season is Dec. 1.

The earliest snowfall Providence has recorded over the last decade was two years ago on Oct. 30, when the city saw 1.6 inches of snow. The latest snowfall recorded over the last 10 years was on December 29, 2015, when the city saw 0.6 inches of snow.

Providence’s earliest snowfall ever recorded happened back on October 19, 1972, when 0.7 inches of snow fell.

The yearly average snowfall in Providence is 36.6 inches, though last year’s total fell just short of that with the state recording 31.2 inches.

The first day of winter this year is officially Dec. 1, though Rhode Islanders should always be prepared for the possibility of snow prior to that date.

The average last day of measurable snowfall recorded in Providence is March 28.