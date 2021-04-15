What you should keep in mind while driving in the rain

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rain is in the forecast for the next couple of days, and many of us around Southern New England are accustomed to driving in wet weather.

Still, it’s important to do so safely, and it never hurts to check a few key things before heading out during inclement weather.

The first thing on our checklist is something you can do on your own, and it doesn’t cost you anything (besides a few extra minutes) and that’s slowing down when driving in rain. It doesn’t take much standing water, when combined with fast speeds and worn out tire treads, to cause vehicles to hydroplane.

Next is a simple and easy one: turn on your headlights as well as your windshield wipers. You may be able to see what’s ahead of you, but that doesn’t mean others can see you.

If your headlights don’t work or your windshield wipers leave marks, they are both easily replaceable.

The cost of a pair of headlights can range anywhere from $30-$70, depending on which type you prefer. They’re also easy to install in most cars and if you’re unfamiliar with the process, just look up the make, model, and year of your car online.

Windshield wipers are also rather inexpensive and easily replaceable and can be found at any auto care store or even some larger retailers as well.

You’ll know when its time to replace the windshield wipers, as they’ll start to leave marks and not create a crisp, clean swipe.

It’s best to check these and fix them before any messy weather arrives to ensure your safety.

Finally, while driving, avoid standing water. Whether it’s daylight or night time, the depth of the water may seem lower than it actually is and the last thing anyone wants is to be that person stranded in water (don’t be that person).

***It’s important to note that our Pinpoint Weather team doesn’t expect widespread flooding, but in some low-lying areas standing water is possible***

A few extra tips to keep in mind…

1.) Maintain a safe distance between your car and other cars around you.

2.) Avoid heavy braking to prevent skidding.

3.) If your car hydroplanes, let off the gas.

