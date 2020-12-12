Weather Now: Showers Taper Off This Evening; Drier/Milder Sunday Ahead

After 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rain fell here in Southern New England, we are expecting a slow drying trend through the overnight into Sunday.

Widespread showers are expected to come to an end early evening, then areas of fog and a few spotty showers are possible through the night…especially toward dawn. Temperatures will actually rise through the night…into the 50s!

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

Sunday starts out with those lingering showers and cloudy skies.

Eventually we’ll see some sunshine…especially in the afternoon. And it will feel like spring in December!

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

High Sunday will be quite mild! Around 60! Woohoo!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo