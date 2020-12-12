Weather Now: Showers Taper Off This Evening; Drier/Milder Sunday Ahead

After 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rain fell here in Southern New England, we are expecting a slow drying trend through the overnight into Sunday.
Widespread showers are expected to come to an end early evening, then areas of fog and a few spotty showers are possible through the night…especially toward dawn. Temperatures will actually rise through the night…into the 50s!
Sunday starts out with those lingering showers and cloudy skies.
Eventually we’ll see some sunshine…especially in the afternoon. And it will feel like spring in December!
High Sunday will be quite mild! Around 60! Woohoo!
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo