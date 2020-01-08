Weather Now: Overnight snow ends early; mostly dry for morning commute

Good morning! Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello and Torry Gaucher in the Pinpoint Weather Center this morning; we are tracking what is left of the overnight snow.

The bulk of the snow is exiting the Cape and Islands early this morning. A secondary batch of snow has developed across Connecticut and will slide across southeastern New England over the next 1-2 hours.

For those commuting early on this Wednesday, roads are in pretty good shape, as our road crews have been our treating all night. By the time many of us wake up the snow will be done and over with, with an expected coating to an inch across much of the area.

Heading through the rest of Wednesday morning temperatures will gradually increase, expecting an afternoon temperature in the low 40s with clouds and sunshine.

The area of low pressure that brought this quick blast of winter will exit off the coast this morning, but, on the backside of it we will see a breezy northwesterly wind. Just northwest of Rhode Island there is a Wind Advisory for much of central Massachusetts. There the wind could gust up to 50mph.

Locally, our winds will not be as strong. But, we should expect breezy northwesterly winds between 10-20mph, with occasional gusts between 20-30mph.

That same northwesterly flow could transport a brief lake effect snow shower from Lake Ontario during the early evening as well.

Overnight into Thursday morning, we will see a sharp dip in our overnight temperatures. Waking up on Thursday temperatures will be in the upper teens and low-20s, but, the wind chill makes the air feel more or less the single digits.

Looking Ahead:

Thursday afternoon we are mostly quiet, but, temperatures will only reach the upper-20s to 30°F. Those who aren’t a fan of the chilly weather will appreciate the fact it will only be with us for the short term.

The weather will feel a bit spring-like as we head into the second weekend of January – Friday we are in the mid to upper-40s, then Saturday could reach near 60°!

Have a fantastic morning,

Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello & Meteorologist Torry Gaucher

