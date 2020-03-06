Weather Now: Off-Shore Storm To Bring Gusty Winds, Light Snow Tonight

Live Now
TODAY: Early morning sun, then mostly cloudy by noon. Slight chance for light rain showers or sprinkles by late afternoon. Highs 45-50. East-northeast winds increasing with gusts 20-30 mph in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy with some light snow, especially areas south and east of Providence. Most spots will only see a coating of snow on the grass and car tops. However, along the southeast MA coast as much as 1-2″ of snow possible. Northerly gusts to 40 mph possible in RI, with gusts up to 60 mph possible for Cape Cod and the Islands.

SATURDAY: Clearing skies in the early morning with a windy and chilly afternoon…. highs in the low 40s. North winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 30-35 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, dry and cool. Lows 25-30. Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before bed as Daylight Saving Time begins!

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with less wind, and milder. Afternoon highs between 50°-55°.

