TODAY: Sun in the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon
. A chance of a few light rain showers by evening… mid to upper 40s. West winds 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: An early shower, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5-10 mph
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy start with more sun in the afternoon, dry and mild… Highs 45-50.
