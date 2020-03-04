Weather Now: Gusty Winds, Not as Warm Today

Live Now
TODAY Windy and dry with a mix of sun and a few clouds. Not as warm, but highs still climb to the low 50s. Westerly gusts 30-40 mph

TONIGHT: Dry skies in the evening with a quick passing shower at the coast overnight. Cooler lows by dawn in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, dry… highs around 51.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain and/or snow showers by afternoon and continuing overnight. The impact looks very minor, with a coating of snow possible overnight on the grass and car tops. Highs in the mid 40s.

