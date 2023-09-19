Good morning! Today will be a much better day with drier weather. The dry weather will stick around for awhile before more rain could arrive for the weekend.

TODAY

We’ll have plenty of sunshine through the day with highs in the low to mid 70s.

It’ll be a little breezy today with west and northwest winds of 10-15mph with some gusts between 20 and 25mph.

It’ll be dry today with all of yesterday’s rain headed up through eastern Canada.

TONIGHT

Clear skies and cooler temps for tonight with lows in the 50s.

TOMORROW

Lots of sunshine across the entire northeast for Wednesday! Locally, it’ll be less breezy and still dry.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo