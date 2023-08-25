Good morning! We’ve got a pretty unsettled day ahead of us with rain and t’storms expected…some heavy rainfall could lead to flooding.

TODAY

Expect occasional rain this morning with some t’storms. Some of that rain could fall heavily at times.

Already this morning there are large puddles on area roads, so please keep the speeds down a bit. The heavy rain we’re expecting during the morning commute will only slow things down more.

The steadiest of the rain will be this morning with a few rumbles of thunder in the mix.

Of course with last Friday’s severe weather on everyone’s mind, we will be watching things closely this morning, but the main threat with today’s weather is with heavy rain. We can’t rule out an isolated severe thunderstorm, but all the ingredients aren’t really there today.

Showers are possible through the afternoon and evening; although not as widespread as this morning.

|| Beach and Boating

On the bay today, winds will be from the south 10-20kts with gusts to 25kts possible. Waves of 2 to 4 feet in the bay.

It certainly won’t be the best of beach days. At the beaches, we’ll have mainly cloudy skies with rain, heavy at times with some thunderstorms possible. Highs around 70. It’ll be windy, too.

TONIGHT

TOMORROW

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo