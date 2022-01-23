Weather Now: Few Snow Showers Tonight

Nice day today with highs, seasonably chilly, in the 30s and a blend of sunshine and clouds…admittedly, more sunshine than expected…bonus!

Tonight, clouds roll in during the evening and we could see a few snow showers as temperatures tumble back into the 20s.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours conditions »

We’re not looking at widespread snow…just scattered light snow showers. There could be a coating in spots.

The timing for the flakes is between 9PM and 3AM….gone by dawn.

Monday starts with a blend of clouds and sun….

On average, skies will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 30s.

More snow showers are possible late Monday night into early Tuesday morning…coating to maybe a 1/2″ in spots.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo