Weather Now: Dry Skies, A Bit Cooler Today

TODAY: Not as warm. A sunny start with increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 50s. NW 5-10 mph turning southeast in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Much cooler. A mostly cloudy start with skies clearing towards dawn. Lows in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny…highs in the low 50s. Turning cloudy overnight with a chance of showers by dawn.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with widespread showers likely in the morning and afternoon… tapering off late day. Mild and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 50s.