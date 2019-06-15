Weather Now: Drier Monday, Unsettled Week

Off/on showers will continue this evening. Although it won’t be raining the entire night, some of the showers may be heavier than what came through today.

Although showers should start to taper off overnight, there will likely be some areas of lingering fog/drizzle into the pre-dawn hours of Monday. Monday morning may start with some coastal fog, but we should be able to break into partly sunny skies by the late morning and early afternoon.

Inland highs should approach the upper 70s to around 80. If we can clear out the fog at the coast, temperatures should approach the low to mid 70s by late morning.

Breezes from the north (5-10 mph) should shift to the south by the afternoon which will probably pull coastal temperatures back into the low 70s and upper 60s. Inland highs should remain in the mid to upper 70s with a few low 80s possible.

Enjoy the break Monday because another round of showers rolls through Monday evening into Tuesday. Thanks for reading the blog! -Meteorologist Pete Mangione