Weather Now: Cooler, Less Sun for Sunday

It felt like spring Saturday afternoon with temperatures topping out in the mid 60s with partly sunny skies. Expect big changes for Sunday; although our weather will remain pretty quiet.

Tonight, with a blend of clouds and stars, temperatures will be falling back through the 40s and getting into the upper 30s by dawn.

Sunday may start out with some sunshine, but notice those arrows, which represent wind direction. Our winds will be generally easterly on Sunday. That’s a cool wind direction. In fact, our highs Sunday will be 15-20° cooler than Saturday.

In addition, expect extra clouds around through the day. The combination of the cloud cover and a cool wind direction will create an overall chilly day.

There could be a sprinkle or two, but Sunday will be mainly dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s…a little more ‘back-to-normal’.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo