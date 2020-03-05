Weather Now: Beautiful Today, Light Snow/Rain Showers Friday PM

TODAY: Comfortable with mostly sunny skies. Highs around 52. West-northwest 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph this morning.

TONIGHT: Cool and dry with increasing clouds by dawn. Lows 30-35.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain and/or snow showers developing in the afternoon and evening. Afternoon highs in the mid-40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Windy with light snow showers in the evening, tapering off after midnight. A small coating of snow on the grass and car tops is possible in spots. Lows in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Clearing skies in the early morning with a windy and cool afternoon…. highs in the low 40s. North winds 10-15 mph wth gusts to 30 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, dry and cool. Lows 25-30. Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead by an hour before bed as Daylight Saving Time begins!

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with less wind, and milder. Afternoon highs between 50°-55°.