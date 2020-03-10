Weather Now: Mild and Breezy, Evening/Night Shower

Live Now
TODAY: Very mild again today with highs in the mid to upper 60s inland, upper 50s at the coast. Expect partly sunny skies this morning to give way to increasing afternoon clouds. Dry during the day with a chance for a few sprinkles/rain showers after sunset.

TONIGHT: Clouds and showers early in the night will end after midnight. Skies clearing by dawn. Temperatures in the 50s during the evening and then falling to the low 40s by dawn.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny… highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds late day and at night.

