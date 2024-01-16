Good morning! A little bit of everything will fall from the sky today…snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain. The farther north you are, the more likely you’ll see all snow. The farther south you are, the more likely you’ll a little of everything.

Most of Rhode Island is in a Winter Weather Advisory for snow and freezing rain making for slick conditions.

TODAY

We’ll start the day off with snow pretty much everywhere, but as temperatures warm above our heads, the precipitation will turn to sleet then freezing rain. Any untreated roads, parking lots, sidewalks, steps could be slick.

We’ll see that mix of sleet and freezing rain move northward through the morning.

Northern Rhode Island may stay all snow through the day. Although we aren’t expecting a lot of snow, they’ll be enough to make conditions slick.

The south coast will go from snow to sleet to freezing rain to a plain old chilly rain…then back to snow showers.

We’re expecting 1 to 3″ in northern Rhode Island, less toward the coast.

Here’s your Town-by-Town breakdown, but keep in mind, some of the accumulation will be from this morning and some will be later in the day. There may never be 3″ on the ground in northern Rhode Island at one time and the same for the coast. Your freshly fallen snow may disappear before more snow arrives.

TONIGHT

Some snow showers may linger into the early evening, then skies will clear. It’ll be quite cold with lows around 19.

TOMORROW

Cold and blustery for Wednesday with highs around 30, but wind chills will be in the single digits in the morning, teens in the afternoon.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

