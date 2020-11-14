Weather Alert: Dry Tonight; Stormy Weather Sunday Evening

Follow T.J. Del Santo: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Tonight, we’re expecting dry weather but some stormy weather is expected Sunday evening. A period of heavy rain and strong winds are possible which could cause some power outages.

In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for our entire area. Southerly winds could gust to 50mph between 5pm and 1am Sunday.

This evening, temperatures will be falling back through the 40s and 30s.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

If you’re headed out for a bite to eat this evening, bring a warm jacket, but leave the umbrella at home. Skies will be clear with a chilly northwest wind.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

Sunday will be dry during the day with a blend of clouds and sun. Temperatures will only be hitting the upper 40s and lower 50s (that’s actually pretty normal for mid-November).

Skies will remain dry into early Sunday evening, but we’ll be watching some showers to our west.

Showers should begin to arrive after 8pm. Some periods of heavy rain are possible…maybe some t’storms as a cold front gets a little closer. With this line of storms, winds could gust up to 60mph causing some wind damage and power outages. Showers/storms/wind should end shortly after midnight.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo