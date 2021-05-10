Southern New England hasn’t seen much sustainable warmth so far this month, but is that about to change?

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Are you ready for some warmer weather?

Lately, we’ve been dealing with lots of 50s and 60s and several days of clouds and showers.

So far this month, Providence has picked up 1.26″ of rainfall. The normal for this point of the month is 1.02″ inches.

With above average rainfall so far, it goes in line with the now eight days of rainfall so far this month. May has only featured two days without recorded rainfall at T.F. Green Airport.

As for temperatures, they haven’t been all that warm, with the exception of May 2 where the daily high temperature reached 79 degrees. It was the warmest day so far in the month of May. The coolest night so far was May 1, with a low of 43 degrees.

Now as we look ahead to the rest of the month, if you’re a fan of warm weather, some good news lies ahead.

The 6-to-10 temperature forecast outlook issued by the National Weather Service shows above a 50% chance of above average temperatures during that period across southern New England.

Average temperatures for this time of year range from the upper 60s to near 70, so it’s a safe bet that we’ll see at least some mid-70s in the not-so-distant future.

Let’s take it one step further and take a look at the 8-to-14 day temperature forecast outlook. Notice how the highest odds in the graphic above now shift east over the Ohio valley, Great Lakes, and even parts of the northeastern United States.

As we go forward in time during the 8 to 14 day forecast period, the higher odds will begin to make their way into southern New England.

Now, the outlook only covers out to 14 days.

The warm air has to go somewhere right? If I had to put a guess on it, I’d say in the forecast period of 14 to 21 days, southern New England would see a very high chance of above average temperatures.

This is also expected as we’d be talking about heading into the month of June. However, it’s a great sight to see as summer looks to arrive in southern New England.

While we’re on the topic of temperatures, some other news was also recently released with regards to climate classifications based on location.

From 1981 to 2010, Southern New England’s climate was known as “Continental Warm Summer.” Average high temperatures reached the upper 70s and even some low 80s in some spots.

The changes since from 1991 to 2020 now have southern New England in a climate type known as “Continental Hot Summer.”

The change is significant as it points towards an overall warming over the last 30 years, enough to change the climate classification.

What does this mean going forward?

Nothing imminent will change as we just entered this new classification, but if trends were to continue and the warming of the summer continues, it’s certainly plausible to expect another change in 30 years.

