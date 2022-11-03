EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Don’t put away those shorts and T-shirts just yet! And if you did, better get them back out … at least for a little while.

We’re looking at near record warmth for the coming weekend. It’s the first weekend of November, but it’ll feel more like mid-September.

The records to beat this weekend were both set within the past 30 years.

Saturday’s record high of 75 degrees was set back in 1994, while Sunday’s record of 72 degrees was set just a couple of years ago in 2020.

Both records are at risk of being broken this weekend.

The average high temperature for this time of year is in the upper 50s. However, forecasted high temperatures look to be 10 to 15 degrees above average.

The forecast calls for highs in the mid-70s both Saturday and Sunday, with the potential for that to continue into Monday too.

The record high for Monday is 76 degrees, also set back in 2020.

In addition to the potential record warmth, Southern New England has seen the drought essentially wiped out. Below is what the situation looked like in mid to late July:

Most of the area was experiencing severe and extreme drought conditions.

Fast forward to early November and our drought is essentially nonexistent:

Some lingering areas of abnormally dry conditions continue for the islands and the Cape, but elsewhere has seen great improvement.