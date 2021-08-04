Soaked: Rainfall recorded in RI 3 out of every 4 days in July

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Did it feel to you like July was nothing but cool and wet?

Well, that’s because it was for the most part.

For much of the month, the jet stream dipped to the south of Southern New England, allowing for cooler air to settle in while presenting plenty of opportunities for rain and thunderstorms.

With New England being in a “trough” in the jet stream, cold air pockets have been aloft in the atmosphere, creating instability. The result? Rainy conditions on various days.

In order for our area to see those hazy, hot and humid conditions, we’d need to have a Bermuda high in place, which is a high-pressure tropical system located near the island in the Atlantic. Its clockwise flow of wind would allow for the tropical air and moisture to make its way into Southern New England.

If you like the heat and humidity — that’s the type of setup you’d be looking for.

With much of August and September still to go, only time will tell if we could see a prolonged period of serious heat and humidity from this atmospheric setup.

So we know why it’s been cool and wet, but just how wet was it exactly? During the month of July, at least a trace of rain was recorded at T.F. Green Airport on 23 of the 31 days.

In other words, there was rainfall on 74% of the days.

In total, 7.12 inches of rain was measured at the airport, which was 4.21 inches above average for the month.

The Taunton office of the National Weather Service released its own recap of the month, saying it was the third-wettest July they have on record.

