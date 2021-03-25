Snowless March leads to abnormally dry conditions across Southern New England

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ While some warmer weather has settled in across the area, let’s look back on what is typically known as the “transition” month.

March really never felt much like winter, at least from a snowy perspective. Technically, it was winter until March 20.

T.F. Green Airport measured just a trace of snow this month and as we welcomed in spring, our chances of snow for the rest of March are essentially non-existent.

On average, T.F. Green Airport receives about 5 inches of snow between March 1 and March 25.

Notice how I didn’t say our snow chances are done through summer? That’s because it can certainly snow here in New England well into the month of April.

Yes, even after such warm weather!

March 2021 will tie eight previous years with just a trace of snow. The last time we saw just a trace of snow (meaning less than 0.1 inches) was March 1995.

So overall, our March was truly snowless.

Now, how about those temperatures? Certainly as of late, we’ve seen a nice warm up across the area.

Let’s recap our temperatures this month.

Our average so far for daily maximum temperatures (highs) is above average. Typically, our average maximum temperature through this point in March is 46.6 degrees.

Our average so far this month is 48.9 degrees, which is over 2 degrees warmer with still a few days left to go.

Now here’s the interesting part. Our daily minimum temperatures (lows) are actually below the average. The average minimum temperature through this point in March is 29 degrees. Our average so far this March is 27.3 degrees, again, with just a few more days to go.

Our monthly precipitation totals on average through March 25 are 3.98 inches. We’ve only seen 1.53 inches of total precipitation.

Now that we’ve recapped March so far, we can conclude that it’s overall been a snowless month with slightly above average temperatures and below average precipitation.

This has placed Southern New England in a very slight drought with abnormally dry conditions. However, our pattern ahead certainly seems to give us opportunities for rain to help keep us from going any further into a drought.

