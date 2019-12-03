Who got what: Snow totals from the 1st winter storm of the season

Every winter has one — the first winter storm of the season. This one was a fun one! It was a challenge to forecast, but overall the forecast was good.

Snowfall totals from just round two of this storm ranged from 3-6″ across Rhode Island.

Although, we did get some reports as high as 7″ in Chepachet and North Smithfield.

11.75” on Lake Washington in Chepachet; 4” from Round 1, 7.75” from Round 2 #Ezekiel pic.twitter.com/yXiZ10tIJ0 — John Piascik (@Woods826) December 3, 2019

Cumberland’s varying elevations helped create varying amounts of snow. Torry Gaucher reported 5″ of new snow in town while another trained spotter measured 6.7″ as of 11 a.m. That same trained weather spotter also measured 11″ total on the ground!

In Providence, where school was canceled for the day, 5″ of snow fell.

Through noon on Tuesday, the total snow depth across Southern New England was generally 6-8″ across most of Rhode Island and Southeast Massachusetts, with much higher amounts over central and western New England. Note: This includes both rounds of snow from Sunday through Tuesday. There are some locally higher amounts on the ground in northern Rhode Island.

The snow should be winding down through Tuesday afternoon. Watch for some slushy roads and areas of black ice that could develop tonight.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

