Breaking News
Silver Alert issued for 1-year-old Ansonia child
Closings & Delays
There are currently 70 active closings. Click for more details.

Who got what: Snow totals from the 1st winter storm of the season

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Every winter has one — the first winter storm of the season. This one was a fun one! It was a challenge to forecast, but overall the forecast was good.

Snowfall totals from just round two of this storm ranged from 3-6″ across Rhode Island.

Although, we did get some reports as high as 7″ in Chepachet and North Smithfield.

Cumberland’s varying elevations helped create varying amounts of snow. Torry Gaucher reported 5″ of new snow in town while another trained spotter measured 6.7″ as of 11 a.m. That same trained weather spotter also measured 11″ total on the ground!

Pinpoint Closing Network »

In Providence, where school was canceled for the day, 5″ of snow fell.

Through noon on Tuesday, the total snow depth across Southern New England was generally 6-8″ across most of Rhode Island and Southeast Massachusetts, with much higher amounts over central and western New England. Note: This includes both rounds of snow from Sunday through Tuesday. There are some locally higher amounts on the ground in northern Rhode Island.

The snow should be winding down through Tuesday afternoon. Watch for some slushy roads and areas of black ice that could develop tonight.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch 12 on 12: Winter Weather Outlook - Only on WPRI.com
Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com