Smoke from western US wildfires can be seen across New England

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Wildfires continue to rage across portions of the western U.S. causing damage to homes, businesses, and even in the worst scenarios causing loss of life.

California and Oregon have been hit the hardest with these wildfires but most of the country are seeing impacts as well. A thick plume of smoke can be seen spread across most of the country as it gets captured by the Jet Stream.

The Jet Stream is a flow of very strong winds thousands of feet up in the atmosphere that typically move from west to east. In most circumstances, storms or areas of low pressure move in sync with the Jet Stream, but in this case smoke from the wildfires are the culprit.

That haze and grey tint in the sky is actually the smoke from those wildfires. They have traveled thousands of miles from coast to coast.

Many across the area have noticed the changes to our skies, especially towards sunset when the sun is more visibly behind a layer of smoke. Expect this to continue over the next couple of days. Don’t worry, the smoke should stay well above the surface and we should avoid any air quality issues.

The smoke can be seen best when looking westward as seen above. As shown above, the grey tint is clearly visible as smoke continues to travel overhead.

Be sure to look towards the sun right before sunset over the next couple of days as it will make for some amazing views and nice pictures.

