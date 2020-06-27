Severe storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire viewing area under a “Marginal” risk for severe weather on Saturday. It does seem as though the highest risk will stay just west of RI and SE Mass but we will still have to watch for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms.

Let’s take a closer look at the regional area. The yellow represents a “Slight” risk which is level 2 out of a total of 5 levels. The dark green represents a “Marginal” risk which is level 1 out of 5 levels. The lighter green represents a general “T-storm” risk, which means non-severe thunderstorms are possible.

With any storms that do develop, damaging winds look to be the main threat. The Storm Prediction Center has all of Rhode Island and Massachusetts in the 5% probability range for damaging winds. Although it’s the lowest category, it’s a slight risk and will need to be monitored.

The image above represents the probability of hail with any storm that develops. Once again, the lowest level of 5% is shown all across southern New England. This is not expected to be a widespread severe weather event by any means, but these storms will have the capability of producing pea size hail.

The final graphic represents the tornado probability. There is a slight risk of 2% west of the area in parts of eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, southeastern New York, and western Connecticut. There won’t be much instability present in the atmosphere, but there is enough wind shear that a tornado can not be ruled out. The Pinpoint Weather team will be monitoring this closely as it develops.

