Season’s first snowfall breaks several December records

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Just as the calendar flipped to December, snow started hitting the streets and sidewalks of Southern New England.

For Riverside resident Brenda Salem, it was an early Christmas present.

“I love snow in December. I want snow for Christmas,” she said.

Two daily snowfall records were broken over the first three days of December.

On Dec. 1, 1.6 inches of snow fell at T.F. Green International Airport, which beat the daily record of 0.5 inches from 1907.

On Dec. 3, another record was barely broken when 3.4 inches of snow arrived at T.F. Green. This topped the old record of 3.3 inches in 1963.

Salem will gladly take those snow records.

“That’s why I live in New England. I love the snow, I love the seasons and bring it on!” she said.

While winter does not officially start for a few weeks, Dec. 1 was the start of meteorological winter.

A preliminary look at records shows that through Dec. 4, this December is tied with December of 1963 for the snowiest start to winter with a total of 5.5 inches of snowfall at T.F. Green.

While all that snow does make for some extra shoveling, Salem is not bothered.

“I will take that over 99-degree weather and the humidity any day,” she said.

Even though it has never been 99 degrees around here in December, the Christmas season is not always cold and snowy.

On Christmas Day in 2015, the temperature hit a record 64 degrees at T.F. Green.

“It didn’t feel like Christmas to me, I don’t know.,” Salem said. “I like to vacation in tropical places when I’m in the mood, but for Christmas in New England, I want snow.”

When it comes to snowfall, this December has already easily surpassed December of 2018, when T.F. Green only received 0.3 inches of snow.