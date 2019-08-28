Risk of rip currents and high surf next few days

(WPRI) — Distant Tropical Depression Erin will kick up the surf and increase the risk of rip currents over the next few days here in Southern New England.

As of late Wednesday morning, Erin was about 190 miles southeast of South Carolina and hundreds of miles away from the Southern New England coast. Despite this distance, there is already a moderate risk of rip currents at south coast beaches.

Erin will make its closest pass to our area late Wednesday night into Thursday. During this time, seas will likely approach five feet. The Rhode Island DEM is advising the “public to stay off rocks and use caution along the coastline” and they also caution that individual waves “may be more than twice the average wave height.”

Erin is a fast-mover so the storm, or the remnants, should be well to our north by Friday leading to calmer waters.

