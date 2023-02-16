PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is continuing to set record after record, at least when it comes to temperatures.

The state saw record-breaking high temperatures Thursday, topping out at 70 degrees.

The unseasonably warm temperature shatters the previous record of 60 degrees set back in 1910.

The all-time highest temperature in February is 72 degrees, which was set in 1981 and 1985 respectively.

This comes nearly one week after Rhode Island saw another record-breaking high temperature, and almost two weeks after a record-breaking low temperature.

It’s no secret that it’s been a mild winter in Rhode Island. In January, the state experienced above average temperatures for all but one day.