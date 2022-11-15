Although we’ve had wind chills in the 20s the past couple of mornings and the sun is very low in the sky this time of year, this November has been a scorcher (by November standards).

The first two weeks of this November have been the warmest since continuous weather data has been collected for Providence (1904). Seven of the first fourteen days, the capital city saw temperatures soar into the 70s. Three of the remaining fourteen days brought highs into the 60s. Only two days during this stretch were the high temperatures below average.

We tied the record high temperature on November 5th, then we broke the daily high temperature records on November 6th and 7th, including an impressive 79 on the 7th. That 79 mark was the second highest temperature ever recorded in Providence in the month of November. We came one degree shy of tying the record on November 12th when the high was 74.

Using the average temperature for the first 14 days of the month (taking into account the high and low for each day), the first two weeks of November was the warmest on record.

DETAILED 7 DAY FORECAST

The average high for this time of year is in the mid 50s.

The Other Shoe Has Dropped

With the exception of a little bump in the mercury on Wednesday, the temperatures for the next week will be well below normal.

And….maybe a few flakes Tuesday night in extreme northwest Rhode Island? — we’re talking Burrillville, Foster and Glocester. Before you ask, yes, there will be school tomorrow in Foster-Glocester.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo