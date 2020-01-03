New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Patriots Game Forecast: A few showers, but not a ‘washout’

If you’ve scored tickets for Saturday night’s wild card game at Gillette Stadium, you’re going to want to pack up your rain gear. The good news is –it won’t be a washout. In fact, after seeing off-and-on rain throughout the day, by game time the showers should be lighter and spottier (less frequent).

What To Expect

The wet weather is courtesy of an area of low pressure that will track near or over the Southern New England coastline. We’re expecting it to deliver between 1/4″ and 1/3″ of rain throughout the day. Nothing we can’t handle! And notice by evening, most of the showers have moved out of Southern New England.

Winds

Winds will shift to the north-northwest by game time, ushering in drier and colder air. While light at kickoff, these winds will start to pick up through the game, with the potential for some gusts of up to 20 mph by the second half.

After midnight, any lingering rain showers could briefly change to wet snow showers. At this point, no accumulations or travel impacts are anticipated for those leaving the game.

Rain a Plus for the Patriots?

The Patriots have had success on rainy days in Foxboro this season. The last three rainy home games (Oct. 10, Oct. 27 and Nov. 24) were all wins for the Patriots, as they outscored their opponents 75-36.

Go Pats!

Eyewitness Sports is your source for in-depth coverage of the Patriots’ playoff push on-air, online and in the WPRI 12 app.

  • Pregame Show – Live from Gillette Saturday at 7 p.m. on WPRI 12
  • Kickoff – 8:15 p.m.
  • Postgame Wrap – Immediately following the game on WPRI 12

