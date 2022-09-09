EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After what has been a very dry summer for the most part, the last few weeks have provided numerous opportunities for beneficial rain and some communities have cashed in.

The latest drought update was released on Thursday and perhaps the most noticeable change is that a big chunk of the extreme drought was downgraded to moderate and severe.

***Note: This drought update does not reflect rainfall that fell on Tuesday, Sept. 6***

All of southern Rhode Island and parts of southern Massachusetts remain in an extreme drought as some of the heaviest rains from previous storms have remained to the north.

Providence through Cranston and Scituate and locations further west into Connecticut remain in a moderate drought.

Widening the view shows that much of New England still remains in some level of a drought even after recent rainstorms.

Northern New England drought levels are not nearly as bad as Southern New England.

As we approach the fall foliage season, the best spot to see some nice foliage may be Northern New England.