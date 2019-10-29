October has history of producing big storms

When it comes to October, Mother Nature can bring it all: Snow, wind and even hurricanes.

October certainly has a history of producing some big storms, going back to the “Perfect Storm” in 1991.

The infamous storm was the result of one large storm system absorbing a hurricane, creating a massive storm east of New England.

Huge waves battered the U.S. East Coast and locally, winds gusted as high as 64 mph in Newport.

Flooding in October 2005 badly damaged businesses and homes throughout the state. A total of 7-to-9 inches of rain fell in a short period of time, which was part of a total of 15 inches of rain that month.

A major snowstorm hit Southern New England back in October 2011. While Rhode Island only had 2-to-6 inches of snow, parts of Connecticut and Western Massachusetts got a pre-winter wallop of 2-to-3 feet of snow in some places.

Getting anomalous storms in October isn’t terribly abnormal. In October, colder air is trying to replace warmer air, which drives storms to sometimes powerful intensities.

Then, of course, there’s Superstorm Sandy, an anomaly in itself. It differs from the other storms mentioned above because its origins were tropical.

Sandy’s storm surge and wind caused a tremendous amount of damage across the state, especially along the coast.

More than 107,000 National Grid customers lost power in Rhode Island during Sandy, but those numbers were worse during the storm of 2017.

Trees and power lines were toppled in gusts from 50-to-70 mph. Power outage numbers hit 149,000 and many didn’t their lights back on for a week.