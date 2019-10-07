Ocean Storm Could Bring Unsettled Stretch Later this Week

It’s been a while since we’ve had a stretch of damp and dreary days, but that’s what’s in the forecast starting on Wednesday and potentially lasting into the weekend. The forecast hinges on the position of an ocean storm that will be meandering to our south.

If it comes close enough to us, it will bring unsettled weather including lots of clouds, rounds of rain, cooler than normal temperatures and breezy east-northeast winds. This system could bring some rough surf conditions along our shoreline, too. Right now, NOAA is predicting rainfall amounts over the next 7 days could total 1-3″+, especially for the Cape and Islands.

NOAA Quantitative Precipitation Forecast From Monday, Oct 7 through 8AM Monday, Oct 14, Courtesy Pivotal Weather

If the storm stays farther south, we could end up missing out on the dreary and damp conditions completely. In fact, if the high pressure is strong enough, we could have an extended stretch of dry, pleasant weather.

Here’s the set-up: We have a “Rex Block” developing along the east coast. That’s where you have high pressure stacked north of an area of low pressure. The systems are essentially cut-off from the flow of the jet stream, and the result is a stagnant weather pattern that can last for several days or even weeks.

While the area of low pressure is not tropical in nature, the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on it, giving it a 30% chance of developing into a subtropical system over the next five days.

You’ll want to check back in for updates as we continue to fine tune the forecast. In the meantime, enjoy the warmer than normal temperatures today!