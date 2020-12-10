Northern Lights: Solar storm weaker than forecast, diminishing our chances to see them

Just like weather forecasts change often, space weather forecasts can change just as much.

The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has downgraded the magnetic strength of the ongoing solar storm.

The original forecast called for a G3 geomagnetic storm which is considered strong. Now, since the initial wave was not as powerful, the SWPC is forecasting a G1 geomagnetic storm which is much weaker.

Moonlight on snow capped forest under the Northern Lights, Levi, Lapland, Finland

I know, I know. We were all excited about tonight being the “better” night to perhaps catch a glimpse of the celestial phenomenon known as the aurora borealis, or Northern Lights, but it was not to be … because 2020, right?

Previous blog post: Will we be able to see the Northern Lights in Southern New England?

From the start, it was going to be very tough to see across our area with the naked eye, but this latest update just further lessens our chances. So don’t worry about going outside between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. to look for it. Stay inside, stay warm and maybe have some hot cocoa.

So why the sudden change in forecast?

We have to remember that forecasting a cluster of plasma rocketing from the Sun toward Earth isn’t exactly the easiest task. There are lots of factors involved including timing, data, and instrumentation.

In space, instrumentation is far more scarce, causing there to be potentially more “blips” in a particular forecast. In this case, the initial data provided from sources in space indicated that this storm would be a bit stronger.

Endless stars of the Milky Way galaxy with Northern Lights, Iceland

As the energy arrived in the Earth’s atmosphere and the data was analyzed closer to home (literally), it was deemed that the geomagnetic storm was not as strong as previously thought.

The timing aspect of this event was accurate and tonight would still technically be the best night to view the Northern Lights if the energy was stronger.

So what can we expect?

Well, we may not get to see the Northern Lights, but we do have a dry and clear night ahead with cold temperatures. Inland areas will be in the upper 20s with southern coastal areas closer to freezing in the low 30s.