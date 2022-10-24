EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Atlantic hurricane season has so far been pretty quiet for those of us in Southern New England.

But, the season doesn’t officially end until Nov. 30, and the National Hurricane Center is currently tracking two potential areas of development.

The first and further north area has looked increasingly healthier on satellite observations throughout the course of Monday. The National Hurricane Center gives this area, located near Bermuda, a 70% chance of development over the next five days.

The long-range outlook for this particular system looks rather bleak, however, and no strengthening or even weakening is expected beyond the next five days. It’s still possible that New England sees at least some rain and gusty winds from this system mid-week if it tracks close enough.

The second, yellow-shaded area has a 30% chance of development over the next five days. In fact, this system isn’t expected to move all that much and will hover around the southwestern Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center notes that for both systems, the atmospheric conditions don’t support further development in the long range and computer guidance is in good agreement on this idea.

If either of these areas were to strengthen enough, the next name on the list would be Lisa.

So far, the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season has had 11 named storms, five of which have become hurricanes. Of those, two were major hurricanes: Fiona and Ian.

In mid-September, Hurricane Fiona brought devastating flooding to Puerto Rico and eventually tracked northward into the Canadian Maritimes, destroying homes and causing significant damage.

Not long after, at the end of September, Hurricane Ian strengthened as it entered the Gulf of Mexico and brought devastation to much of southwest Florida.