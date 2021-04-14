Much of the area remains abnormally dry, but some beneficial rain is on the way

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Most of the area has been abnormally dry for the last few weeks as any storms or chances for substantial rain have avoided Southern New England.

Although we may not officially be in a drought, any rainfall will be a welcome sight and it looks like we’ll be getting a good dose of it to end the work week.

Here is the setup as to what we’re looking at for our next system:

Low pressure will ride up along the coast and eventually track northeastward over southern New England bringing us a chilly but heavy rain.

Some snow is possible for our friends in central New England, however I think most of us stay liquid with this event. Perhaps a few snow flakes mix in for northwestern Rhode Island.

When all is said and done, most of the area will pick up close to an inch of rain if not more.

It’s a good idea to keep the rain gear and even some of the winter gear ready as we’ll see a combination of rain, heavy at times and also chilly temperatures. Winds will be gusty as well out of the northeast, so an overall damp and raw 24 to 36 hours is expected.

This comes as good news for us though as we need the rain. Much of the area currently sits in an abnormally dry stage.

Since the new year, we’re about four and three tenths inches of rainfall below the average. This next system will come at just the right time to help out.

The latest up to date rainfall numbers are below.

