EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the exception of about three or four days so far this winter, the story has been all about how mild it’s been across not only Southern New England, but a good portion of the eastern United States.

As we look ahead to mid- February, typically a time that is cold and snowy in the Northeast, things are looking—you guessed it—mild.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released its latest 6-10 day and 8-14 day outlooks for temperature and precipitation, and as you can see above for the time period of Feb. 12-16, the east is very much in the red.

This means that long-range guidance is implying there’s a high probability that above average temperatures will be seen across the Great Lakes and Northeast.

The 8-14 day temperature outlook (pictured above), which goes out to Feb. 20, continues to show much of the same for our region.

All signs are pointing toward a mild stretch during this timeframe with very limited cold air.

During the same time period, chances are equal across Southern New England of seeing either above or below-average precipitation. In the extended outlook through Feb. 20, there’s an edge to slightly above average chances.

Keep in mind there’s still plenty of winter to go. However, things aren’t looking good for any snow lovers out there who live in Southern New England.